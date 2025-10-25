AIBE 20 registration 2026 to close soon at barcouncilofindia.org; know how to apply AIBE 20 registration 2026: The candidates can apply for AIBE 20 on the official website- www.barcouncilofindia.org till October 28. AIBE 20 will be held on November 30.

New Delhi:

The All India Bar Examination (AIBE-20) registration 2025 will be closed soon, the candidates can apply for AIBE 20 on the official website- www.barcouncilofindia.org till October 28. AIBE 20 will be held on November 30.

To apply for AIBE-20, candidates need to visit the official website- www.barcouncilofindia.org and click on AIBE-20 registration link. Enter details in the AIBE-20 application form and upload required documents. Pay AIBE-20 application fee and click on submit. Save AIBE-20 application form pdf and take a hard copy out of it.

AIBE-20 Registration 2025: How to apply at barcouncilofindia.org

Visit the official website- barcouncilofindia.org

Click on AIBE-20 application process link

Fill AIBE-20 application form with details

Upload required documents

Pay AIBE-20 registration fee and click on submit

Save AIBE-20 application form pdf and take a print out.

Application fee

The application fee for General/ OBC category candidates is Rs 3,560, while Rs 2,560 for reserved category candidates- SC/ ST.

AIBE-20 Exam 2025: Important dates

Registration process begins: September 29

Registration ends: October 28

Application fee payment window: September 29- October 29

Last date of correction in registration form: October 31

Release of Hall Tickets: November 15

Exam Date: November 30.

AIBE-20 exam 2025 hall ticket will be released on November 15. The candidates can check and download admit card PDF on the official website- barcouncilofindia.org. To download AIBE-20 hall ticket PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- barcouncilofindia.org and follow these steps to download admit card-

Visit the official website- barcouncilofindia.org

Click on AIBE-20 hall ticket link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

AIBE-20 hall ticket PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save AIBE-20 hall ticket PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Eligibility criteria

The candidates who have successfully cleared three year, five year LLB degree or those in the final year of LLB programme can appear for the AIBE-20 exam.

Passing criteria

The minimum passing percentage is 45 per cent for General and OBC candidates and 40 per cent for reserved category candidates- SC/ST, differently abled.

For details on AIBE-20 exam 2025, please visit the official website- www.barcouncilofindia.org.