AIBE 20 answer key 2025 out at allindiabarexamination.com; know how to raise objections

New Delhi:

The All India Bar Examination (AIBE-20) answer key has been released, the candidates can check and download AIBE answer key 2025 on the official website- allindiabarexamination.com. AIBE 20 exam was held on November 30. AIBE 20 answer key objection window will remain open from December 3 to 10. The candidates who wish to raise objections on AIBE 20 answer key can do so on the official portal- allindiabarexamination.com. "The Objection Tracker window will remain open from 03-12-2025, 21:30 hrs to 10-12-2025, 23:59 hrs. Candidates are advised to review the answer keys and raise objections, if any, within the stipulated time," read the AIBE website.

AIBE 20 answer key 2025: How to download at allindiabarexamination.com

Visit the official website- allindiabarexamination.com

Click on AIBE 20 answer key 2025 PDF link

AIBE 20 answer key PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save AIBE 20 answer key PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

AIBE 20 answer key 2025: How to raise objections at allindiabarexamination.com

Visit the official website- allindiabarexamination.com

Login with your registered user id and password

You will see the below screen to Raise the objection

Read the instruction carefully before raising objection

Click on objection window link and provide your input accordingly

After raising the objections, summary of all objections will be appeared as below

You can edit/remove any raised objection from summary before making the payment

Once done, click on “Save & Proceed to Payment” tab to submit your objections along with the required payment

Candidates need to pay Rs 500 per objection based on the number of objections raised, as mentioned on the AIBE portal

Now, click on submit and save. Take a print out to be out for further reference.

After receiving objections raised on AIBE answer key 2025, BCI will review it and release the AIBE 20 final answer key and result. AIBE 20 final answer key and result will be available on the official website- allindiabarexamination.com, the candidates can download AIBE 20 scorecard on the official portal- allindiabarexamination.com, once released.

