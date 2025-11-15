AIBE 20 admit card 2025 at allindiabarexamination.com soon; know how to download hall ticket PDF AIBE 20 admit card 2025: AIBE 20 hall ticket 2025 will soon be available on the official website- allindiabarexamination.com. Know how to download AIBE 20 admit card PDF. AIBE 20 exam 2025 is scheduled to be held on November 30.

New Delhi:

The All India Bar Examination (AIBE-20) admit card 2025 is likely to be released today, November 15, the candidates can check and download the AIBE hall ticket 2025 PDF on the official website- allindiabarexamination.com. AIBE 20 exam 2025 is scheduled to be held on November 30.

The candidates can follow these steps to download AIBE 20 hall ticket PDF. To download AIBE 20 hall ticket PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- allindiabarexamination.com and click on AIBE 20 hall ticket PDF link. Enter login credentials- Login ID, Password. AIBE 20 hall ticket 2025 PDF will be available for download, save AIBE 20 admit card PDF and take a print out.

AIBE 20 admit card 2025: How to download at allindiabarexamination.com

Visit the official website- allindiabarexamination.com

Click on AIBE 20 hall ticket 2025 PDF link

Use Login ID, Password as the required login credentials

AIBE 20 hall ticket 2025 will appear on the screen for download

Save AIBE 20 admit card 2025 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

AIBE 20 hall ticket 2025 will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, shift timings, exam centre address, other details.

AIBE 20 paper pattern

AIBE 20 will be held in offline format, the paper consists of 100 multiple-choice question (MCQ) of 100 marks. The duration of the paper is 3 hours and 30 minutes, the exam has no negative marking.

AIBE 20 Exam Centre Guidelines

Carry an ID proof: Along with your admit card, bring a government-issued photo ID as proof of identity.

Adhere to restricted items policy: Do not bring any restricted items to the exam center. The exam center will not provide any storage for banned items, and if any such item is brought, it will have to be stored outside the venue at the candidate’s own risk.

For details on AIBE 20 exam 2025, please visit the official website- allindiabarexamination.com.