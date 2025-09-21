ABVP sweeps Hyderabad University Students' Union Elections 2025; Shiva Palepu elected as President The voting for the University of Hyderabad Students' Union Election 2025 was held at 29 polling stations at various locations on September 19 and the 81 per cent voter turnout was recorded.

Hyderabad:

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad- Sevalal Vidyarthi Dal (ABVP-SLVD) alliance swept the Hyderabad Central University (HCU) Student Union elections 2025, defeating the Left student union alliance and winning all six key positions after 45 rounds of counting.

Shiva Palepu elected as President

ABVP-SLVD candidate Shiva Palepu was elected as President, narrowly defeating Student Federation of India- Bahujan Students Front-Dalit Student Union-Tribal Student Forum (SFI-BSF-HCU-DSU-TSF) candidate Ananya Dash.

ABVP-SLVD candidate Devendra was elected as the vice president, while Shruti Priya was elected general secretary. Saurabh Shukla won the joint secretary position, while Venus and Jwala were elected cultural and sports secretaries, respectively.

A total of 169 candidates were in the fray for key office bearers. Of these, eight were for the post of President, five for the post of Vice President, six for the post of General Secretary, five for the post of Joint Secretary, and four each for the posts of Cultural and Sports Secretary.

Voter turnout was over 81%

As per the media reports, Polling was conducted on September 19 across 29 booths, with a voter turnout of over 81 per cent.

Earlier this month, the university dissolved the existing students' union and announced fresh elections for 2025-26, citing compliance with the Supreme Court-mandated Lyngdoh Committee guidelines. The move was criticised by the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), which termed the decision "arbitrary and undemocratic."

NSUI alleged that despite an all-party meeting agreeing to hold polls after the completion of ongoing union activities, the administration abruptly dissolved the union and constituted an election commission.