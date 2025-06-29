89 educational institutions, including IITs and IIMs, pulled up for anti-ragging non-compliance

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has named 89 higher education institutions, including several premier institutes, in a list of defaulters for failing to adhere to mandatory anti-ragging regulations. A show-cause notice has been issued to each institution, urging immediate corrective action.
Top institutions among defaulters
The defaulter list includes 17 Institutes of national importance, such as-
- IIT Bombay, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Palakkad
- IIM Bangalore, IIM Rohtak, IIM Tiruchirappalli
- AIIMS Raebareli, NIDs
Other notable names:-
- Aligarh Muslim University
- Indian Statistical Institute Kolkata
- RGIPT Basar
Key lapses: Missing undertakings and reports
Despite multiple advisories, reminders, and interventions from the Anti-Ragging Monitoring Agency, the institutions failed to-
- Submit online anti-ragging undertakings from students
- Provide institutional compliance reports outlining measures taken to prevent ragging
The UGC noted that these failures represent a serious breach of regulations and compromise student safety, particularly amid growing concerns about ragging-related incidents and campus hostility.
UGC issues 30-day ultimatum
In a strongly worded notice dated June 9, signed by UGC Secretary Prof. Manish R Joshi, institutions have been directed to-
- Submit full compliance reports within 30 days
- Secure online anti-ragging affidavits from all students
- Detail existing and planned anti-ragging mechanisms in their campuses
Strict action for continued non-compliance
The UGC has warned of serious consequences for failing to meet the deadline, including-
- Withdrawal of UGC grants and funding
- Public disclosure of non-compliance status
- Possible de-recognition or withdrawal of affiliation
Call for urgent action
The Commission has urged institutions to treat the issue as a matter of utmost urgency, stating, “Your prompt compliance will be essential in upholding institutional responsibility towards student welfare.”