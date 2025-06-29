89 educational institutions, including IITs and IIMs, pulled up for anti-ragging non-compliance

Advertisement
The UGC emphasized that these lapses constitute a significant violation of regulatory norms and put student safety at risk, especially in light of increasing concerns over ragging incidents and a hostile campus environment.

University Grants Commission. Image Source : UGC (X)
Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu
New Delhi:

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has named 89 higher education institutions, including several premier institutes, in a list of defaulters for failing to adhere to mandatory anti-ragging regulations. A show-cause notice has been issued to each institution, urging immediate corrective action.

Top institutions among defaulters

The defaulter list includes 17 Institutes of national importance, such as-

  • IIT Bombay, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Palakkad
  • IIM Bangalore, IIM Rohtak, IIM Tiruchirappalli
  • AIIMS Raebareli, NIDs

Other notable names:-

  • Aligarh Muslim University
  • Indian Statistical Institute Kolkata
  • RGIPT Basar

Key lapses: Missing undertakings and reports

Despite multiple advisories, reminders, and interventions from the Anti-Ragging Monitoring Agency, the institutions failed to-

  1. Submit online anti-ragging undertakings from students
  2. Provide institutional compliance reports outlining measures taken to prevent ragging

The UGC noted that these failures represent a serious breach of regulations and compromise student safety, particularly amid growing concerns about ragging-related incidents and campus hostility.

UGC issues 30-day ultimatum

In a strongly worded notice dated June 9, signed by UGC Secretary Prof. Manish R Joshi, institutions have been directed to-

  • Submit full compliance reports within 30 days
  • Secure online anti-ragging affidavits from all students
  • Detail existing and planned anti-ragging mechanisms in their campuses

Strict action for continued non-compliance

The UGC has warned of serious consequences for failing to meet the deadline, including-

  • Withdrawal of UGC grants and funding
  • Public disclosure of non-compliance status
  • Possible de-recognition or withdrawal of affiliation

Call for urgent action

The Commission has urged institutions to treat the issue as a matter of utmost urgency, stating, “Your prompt compliance will be essential in upholding institutional responsibility towards student welfare.”

