Classes 10, 12 Bengal board exams to be held in offline mode in March-April 2022

Follow us on Image Source : PTI 'Madhyamik' and 'Uchha Madhyamik' examinations were not held in the state this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation. Results were declared after the boards worked out evaluation methods based on marks obtained by a student in previous exams.

The examinations of West Bengal's boards for classes 10 and 12 will be held in offline mode in March and April respectively next year following Covid-19 safety protocols, senior officials of the boards announced in a joint press conference here on Monday. In a departure from tradition, class 12 students will write the exams in their respective schools.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) President Kalyanmoy Ganguly said 'Madhyamik', the 10th standard examination, will take place from March 7 to 16 in around 4800 venues.

'Uchcha Madhyamik', the 12th standard exam, will be held between April 2 and 20, West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) President Chiranjib Bhattacharya said.

"As of now, we are hopeful that the exams will be conducted in offline mode. If there is any change in the Covid situation, we will decide accordingly. We have a plan B ready. But, as of now we are going ahead with the schedule announced," Bhattacharya said to a question and Ganguly echoed him.

While 'Uchha Madhyamik' examination will be conducted in 'home centres', the students' respective schools, 'Madhyamik' exam will be held as usual in other schools under the WBBSE.

As the number of examinees in class 10 is much more than that in class 12, it will not be possible for the authorities to hold the exams following Covid-19 safety guidelines, Ganguly said.

Asked if the time is short for the students to make preparations, the WBCHSE president said, "May be. But we assume they might be making preparations already in consultation with their teachers."

'Madhyamik' and 'Uchha Madhyamik' examinations were not held in the state this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation. Results were declared after the boards worked out evaluation methods based on marks obtained by a student in previous exams.

ALSO READ | Delhi: Government schools reopen for all classes with 50% attendance

ALSO READ | Kerala schools set to re-open from Monday

Latest Education News