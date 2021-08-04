WBPSC Prelims 2021: Date sheet released at wbpsc.gov.in

Follow us on Image Source : PTI WBPSC Prelim exam has been scheduled to be conducted on August 22 from 12 Noon to 2.30 pm.

WBPSC 2021 Prelims date 2021: West Bengal Public Service Commission has released the WBPCS Prelims exam 2021 date sheet. The WBPSC Prelim exam has been scheduled to be conducted on August 22 from 12 Noon to 2.30 pm.

Candidates who have registered to appear for the WBPCS exam 2021 can check the schedule at wbpsc.gov.in. The examination will be held at different centre across Kolkata city and outlying centres.

WBPSC Prelim Exam 2021: Official notice

The official notification on the website of WBPCS reads, "It is notified that the above-mentioned examination will be held at different venues in Kolkata and outlying centres on the 22nd August 2021 (Sunday) from 12:00 Noon to 2:30 P.M".

WBPSC Prelim Exam 2021: Important information

The Admit cards for WBPSC Prelim exam 2021 will be available on the official website from August 6, 2021.

The preliminary exam will have only one paper i.e. General Studies.

The objective type question will consist of 200 MCQs for 200 marks.

The exam duration will be of two hours and 30 minutes.

