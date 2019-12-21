UPTET 2019 postponed; Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board soon to announce new exam dates

UPTET 2019 | In the wake of raging protests against the Citizenship Act, the UP Teacher Eligibility Test 2019 examination, which were scheduled on December 22, has been postponed by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board. The board released an official notification to announce the postponed dates of the UPTET 2019 examination on its official website.

Renuka Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue and Basic Education department stated in the official notification that the UPTET 2019 examination has been postponed due to inevitable circumstances.

The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board will soon announce the new dates for conducting the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test 2019. The had earlier released the UPTET 2019 Admit Card on December 12. The examination is yet to be scheduled.

According to data, as many as 16 lakh 58 thousand candidates had applied for UPTET 2019 examination and they are waiting to appear for the examination. A total of 1986 examination centers have been allocated by the UP board authorities in the entire state for conducting the examination.

This decision comes against the backdrop of violent clashed broke out between the police and the Anti-CAA protestors in various cities of Uttar Pradesh alongwith many other parts of the country. DGP, OP Singh said during the media briefing that nine people were killed in the protest in Uttar Pradesh.

It is advised to keep checking the official website - updeled.gov.in to get details related to the new dates for the UPTET 2019 examination.