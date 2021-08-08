UPSESSB PGT Admit card 2021 released: Direct link, how to check here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI UPSESSB PGT Admit card 2021 has been released.

The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB), Prayagraj has released the admit card for the postgraduate teacher (PGT) exam. The UPSESSB is going to be conducted on August 17, 18. Candidates who have applied to appear for the exam can download the UPSESSB PGT admit card from the official website, upsessb.org.

UPSESSB PGT admit card 2021: How to apply

The candidates will have to log in to the official UPSESSB website at upsessb.org. The candidates will then have to click on the UP TGT Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page. The candidates must note that this will redirect them to a new page - pariksha.up.nic.in. On this page, they need to click on 'UTTAR PRADESH SECONDARY EDUCATION SERVICES SELECTION BOARD, PRAYAGRAJ Click to Apply'. Now, the candidates will have to click on the link given for downloading the admit card. The candidates will then need to enter the required credentials. The candidates will then have to download the UPSESSB TGT admit card 2021. Candidates are advised to keep a printout of the admit card for any future reference.

