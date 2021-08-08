SSC CGL Admit card 2020 released: Region-wise direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI SSC GCL Admit card 202 has been released at the official websites of their respective regions.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) tier 1 exam. The SSC CGL Exam 2020 is going to begin on August 13 and will end on August 24. Candidates who have applied to appear for the SSC CGL exam can check their admit cards from their respective SSC regions.

The SSC CGL 2020 exam was notified on December 29, 2020. Earlier, The SSC CGL exam was scheduled to be held in May-June but it has to be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the country. SSC conducts the CGL exam every year to hire eligible candidates for the various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organisations.

SSC CGL Admit card 2020: Region-wise direct link

Candidates can also download the SSC CGL admit cards by clicking below:

SSC CGL admit card: Eastern region

SSC CGL admit card: North Eastern Region

SSC CGL admit card: Western Region

SSC CGL admit card: Karnataka Kerala region

SSC CGL admit card: Southern Region (admit cards will be released on August 9)

SSC CGL admit card: Central region

SSC CGL admit card: Northern region

SSC CGL admit card: Madhya Pradesh region

READ| JEE Main 2021 toppers Pravar Kataria, Anmol Archiwal give advice for upcoming session

ALSO READ| UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2021: Exam date, pattern, direct link here

Latest Education News