UPSC exam calendar for 2021 released; Civil Services prelims in June 2021. Check Dates

UPSC Exam Calendar 2020 has been released. The Union Public Service Commission released the dates for its 2021 recruitment exams earlier today on its official website upsc.gov.in. As per the new calendar, the Civil Services (Main) Examination for 2020 will be carried out on 8th, 9th, 10th, 16th and 17th January 2021.

The Prelims for the UPSC Civil Services Exams 2021 will be held in June next year while the mains will be carried out in September 2021.

The dates of notification, commencement and duration of Examinations/ RTs are liable to alteration, if the circumstances so warrant, said UPSC. Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2020 to commence on 28.02.2021 and will continue for 10 days till 09.03.2021.

