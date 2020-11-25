UGC-NET exam scheduled for tomorrow postponed in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry as cyclone Nivar approaches

Image Source : PTI FILE

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed UGC-NET exam scheduled for tomorrow in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry where cyclone Nivar is expected to make a landfall.

"UGC-NET 2020 examination scheduled on November 26 (Mathematical Sciences and Chemical Sciences) stands postponed until further notice in respect of all exam centres which are located in Puducherry and Tamil Nadu," an official statement released by the NTA said.

Cyclone Nivar will intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm and it is likely to cross the coast between Tamil Nadu and Puducherry before dawn on Thursday. Gusty winds and rains lashed parts of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday leaving several areas inundated and authorities have housed over one lakh people in shelters as severe cyclone 'Nivar' hurtled towards the coast.

With rains drenching parts of the state, authorities have evacuated over one lakh people and housed them in shelters besides disconnecting power supply in vulnerable areas as a precautionary measure.

While Chief Minister K Palaniswami declared Thursday a public holiday for 13 districts, a government order included three more districts considering the safety of people in view of the cyclone.

