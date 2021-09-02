UGC asks universities to prepare database of international students

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The VCs were asked to send details of the students studying, including alumni by September 15

The vice-chancellors of all universities have been asked to prepare a databse of international students studying in their institutions. The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked varsities to provide details of the students studying in the institute, including details of alumni.

"Ministry of education, the government of India has directed that a database of the information with regard to all international students studying in higher educational institutions (HEls) in India including the details of alumni needs to be created urgently," UGC's letter to VCs mentioned.

"Hence, all the universities are requested to provide the data of students from the graduate level onwards in the attached format via e-mail to ugcic2@gmail.com positively by September 15, 2021," the letter mentioned.

