TS EAMCET 2020: Aarogya Setu app or COVID-19 self-declaration mandatory for Telangana Eamcet exam

TS EAMCET 2020: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released a detailed advisory for the candidates to appear in the Telangana EAMCET 2020 exam. As per the instructions, Students appearing for the Telangana engineering, agriculture and medical common entrance test (EAMCET) from July 6 to July 9 will have to mandatorily download the Aaraogya Setu app that will declare their risk factor. Candidates who do not have a smartphone will have to sign a COVID-19 self-declaration stating that they are not COVID-19 positive or a potential carrier of the virus. The Aarogya Setu app dashboard will be checked by security guards at the entrance of the examination center.

“This is mandatory. In case a candidate does not have a smartphone, he/she will have to bring in a signed declaration to this effect (declaration is provided along with admit card) and show the same to the security guard at the entrance of the exam venue,” read the instructions.

As per the advisory, candidates will receive messages on their email address and mobile phone about the time slot of their exam and reporting time to the exam centre. No candidate will be allowed to enter the exam centre prior to the time.

Authorities said that they are also mulling at setting up an isolation test center in the city for the students who may be suffering from fever or COVID-19 symptoms and are still wish to appear for the Eamcet exam.

While many students have demanded the Telangana government to postpone Eamcet among others common entrance tests, the TSCHE has decided to go ahead with the exams. Officials have denied all such rumours that the test might be postponed adding that all the necessary precautions are being taken to ensure the safety of the candidates.

The officials have stated that the examination centres will be sanitized after each examination. The officials have also added that the intentions of the TSCHE is to save the academic year of the students and commence the admissions process for the academic year at the earliest.

