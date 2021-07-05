Tripura Board TBSE Class 10, 12 evaluation criteria released, check result date

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ FILE Tripura Board TBSE Class 10, 12 exam results will be announced by July 31

Tripura Board Class 10, 12 results 2021: The Tripura Board, TBSE has released the evaluation criteria to assess the class 10, 12 board students. As per the evaluation criteria, the students will be assessed on the basis of pre-board, internal assessment and previous class exam results. The Indian Express quoted TBSE president Dr Bhabatosh Saha, as saying, "Results of pre-board, internal assessment and previous class would be taken for evaluation of Class 10 and 12 students. After evaluation, we will announce their results by July 31."

The class 10, 12 exam result once released will be available at the websites- tripuraresults.nic.in, tripurainfo.com. The Madhyamik (matriculation) and Higher Secondary exams were earlier cancelled last month owing to the Covid-19 pandemic situations. A total of 26,610 candidates enrolled for class 10 and 27,205 for class 12 exam.

For class 10, the pre-board exams were held on three subjects Language, Science and Social Science. The students who have appeared in the exams will get marks on the basis of exam, for the rest two papers- English and maths, the highest marks achieved in any of the three subjects will be awarded to them. The students who did not appear in the pre-board exam will be assessed on the basis of class 9 results.

For class 12, the students will be assessed by taking 30 per cent marks of class 10 and 11 highest-scoring subject. The rest 40 per cent will be taken based on class 12 internal assessment or practical examinations.

Meanwhile, the students who are not be satisfied with the evaluation process can appear in exams to be held between August 10 to September 20 subject to conducive pandemic situations, the board president said.

READ MORE | Himachal Pradesh Board HPBoSE Class 10 result 2021 not today

ALSO READ | Maharashtra HSC Result 2021: Class 12 evaluation criteria released

Latest Education News