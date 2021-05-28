Tripura Board Class 10, 12 exams to be held for important papers

Image Source : PTI/ FILE For class 10, exam will be held on English, Mathematics and Science

TBSE Class 10, 12 exams 2021: Tripura Board, TBSE has decided to conduct the classes 10, 12 exams, but only of important papers. The board exams will not be held now considering the present pandemic situations, but when conducted, the students will be informed 15 days prior to the exam, Education minister Ratan Lal Nath told reporters today.

According to the board president Bhabatosh Saha, the exam for class 10 will be held in three subjects, while only important papers for class 12. For class 10, exam will be held for English, Mathematics and Science, he said. The decision regarding the board exam will be announced in June.

The board class 10, 12 exams which were scheduled to commence from May 19 and 18 respectively got postponed earlier. “As per the decision of TBSE the board examinations of class X & XII has been postponed for the time being until further notice. My message to all the students to be prepared for the examination as when the situation will be fruitful the examination will be conducted," Ratan Lal Nath tweeted.

The classes 10, 12 exams will be held in offline mode.

