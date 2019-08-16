TNPSC 2019: Tamil Nadu Combined Engineering Services answer keys released at tnpsc.gov.in, check details

TNPSC 2019: Tamil Nadu Combined Engineering Services answer keys released at tnpsc.gov.in

TNPSC 2019: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the Tamil Nadu Combined Engineering Services Exam (TN CESE) answer keys on the official website. The candidates can check answer keys from the official website-- tnpsc.gov.in.

TNPSC 2019 | Steps to check answer keys online

Candidates can check their answer keys by following the steps given below-

Visit the official website-- tnpsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on 'Results'.

On the page that opens, click on, 'Combined Engineering Services Examination' link.

Click on the subject name for which you want to check the answer keys.

The answer keys will be displayed on the screen

Check and download it for future reference.

Direct link to check TNPSC CESE answer keys 2019

TNPSC 2019 | Here's how to raise objections

Candidates can raise objections against the answer keys here

TNPSC 2019 | Information for candidates

The answer keys have been released for various subjects and were made available on August 14. The candidates who want to raise objections can do it till August 21.

Also Read | RRBMU Result 2019: Matsya University result declared for various UG courses, check at rrbmuniv.ac.in

Also Read | KSLU 2019: LLB result declared for June 2019 exam at kslu.ac.in. Direct link to check here

Also Read | CA Intermediate Results May 2019: ICAI to announce results on this date, time next week. Get results online, via SMS and email