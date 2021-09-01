Wednesday, September 01, 2021
     
Tamil Nadu TNDTE Diploma April Result 2021 declared, how to check

The Diploma Results for the 2nd, 3rd year under Scheme J/ K/ L/ M have been released and is now available to check and download on the official website- tndte.gov.in

India TV Education Desk India TV Education Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 01, 2021 11:36 IST
TNDTE Diploma April Result 2021
Image Source : FILE

TNDTE Diploma April Result 2021 available at tndte.gov.in 

TNDTE Diploma April Result 2021: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education (TNDTE) has announced the result of April Polytechnic Diploma examinations. Candidates who had appeared in the exam check their results at the official website- tndte.gov.in

The Diploma Results for the 2nd, 3rd year under Scheme J/ K/ L/ M have been released and is now available to check and download on the official website- tndte.gov.in, the official notification mentioned

TNDTE Diploma April Result 2021: How to check 

  1. Visit the official website- tndte.gov.in 
  2. Click on TNDTE Diploma April Result 2021 link 
  3. In the new window, candidates need to select scheme J/ K/ L/ M 
  4. Enter log-in credentials- registration number/ roll number 
  5. Result will appear on the screen 
  6. Download the result, take a print out for further reference. 

For further information on exam, result, candidates can check the website- tndte.gov.in.   

