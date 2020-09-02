Students take social media by storm, tweet against delay in SSC results

Image Source : PTI REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE ONLY

After a furor over JEE and NEET exams, students have stormed the social media with posts against delay in SSC results. Those aspiring for various government jobs are left in the lurch due to the delay in results, recruitment notification, and issuance of admit cards. #SpeakUpForSSCRailwaysStudents figured as the top trend on Tuesday as lakhs of students tweeted on the micro-blogging platform. A majority of aspirants claimed that the recruitment process would take more than 3-4 years to complete, hampering the careers of many. "850 days have passed since the notification, 247 days have passed since Tier 3. Even after result declaration, Tier 4 would be conducted and then again aspirants will have to wait for their joining," a candidate said. Students have urged the central government to release the results of SSC recruitment exams held in 2018 which are yet to be declared even after two years.

Demands

1. Exam must be conducted asap and in a time bound manner

2. A dedicated Grievance cell to solve our issues

3. A waiting list (in case someone decides not to join then, someone else can replace him)@nidhiindiatv @RbeJain#SpeakUpForSSCRailwayStudents — Anshul Saxena (@anshulsaxena705) September 1, 2020

"SSC conducts recruitments for various Group B and C posts but the exam process that is supposed to be completed in a year takes around 3-4 years which is completely unacceptable. This needs to change immediately. We need reforms," a candidate told indiatvnews.com. "Also, RRB put out a notification for NTPC and Group D exam but even the pre exam has not been conducted and almost 2 years have passed. This is insane," he further said.

"SSC is not giving joining to 2017 CGL exam students, not publishing results of 2018 exams, not conducting the exam of 2019, and hasn't published the notification of 2020 exams," a student wrote. "If the government is saying that life won't stop due to COVID and they are conducting JEE, NEET exams, then what is the problem in SSC? Now Railway, NTPC notification had come in February 2019...still they couldn't arrange the agency to conduct the exam," another student said.

Only after the concerns were raised on social media, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) announced the tentative result dates for SSC CGL Tier 3, MTS and Junior Engineer exams. As per the notification, the SSC Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2018 (Tier-III) result will be declared on October 4, 2020. The SSC Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying and Contracts) Examination 2018 (Paper II) result will be announced on September 21, 2020. The SSC Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2019 (Paper II) Result will be declared on October 31, 2020.

Students also said that RRB NTPC exam had not been conducted even after 1.5 year. "If it is going to be conducted in future, then it will take 2 whole years just to finish the exam. Then exam results and joining will take another year. All we want is to wind up this process in a year," a candidate said.

For ntpc exam.

Concern is 1.exam not conducted even after 1.5 years

2. If it is going to be condut in some future then it will take whole 2 years just to finish exam

3.then after exam result and joining it will take plus year .

All we need is to wind up this process in a year. — Er.YASH GINOYA (@yashginoya_98) September 1, 2020

Another aspirant said that the notification was issued in February, 2019. "Rs 500 exam fee was charged from 2 crore aspirants which equals to approximately 1200 crore. Almost two years have passed but still there is no exam date for prelims. Another important thing is that they haven't been able to finalise the vendor yet," he said.

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage