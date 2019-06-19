Image Source : WWW.RBU.AC.IN Resignation of RBU teachers over 'racist slurs' still on hold

The fate of resignations of the departmental heads of Kolkata' Rabindra Bharati University over racist slurs targeted against them by the state's ruling Trinamool Congress students wing members is still undecided, an official said on Wednesday.

Alarmed over the developments, West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee on Wednesday visited the University campus and assured immediate action.

On the Minister's suggestion, Vice-Chancellor (VC) Sabyasachi Basu Ray Chaudhury called a meeting with the teachers but they declined to attend it.

"After our meeting with the Education Minister, we politely requested the VC to give an official statement that our resignations have not been accepted, but we were not given any update about it," Debabrata Das, Secretary of Teacher's Council told IANS.