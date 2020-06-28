Image Source : INDIA TV Punjab postpones exams for university exit classes till July 15

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday announced the postponement of exams for the exit classes in all universities of the state till July 15 owing to the coronavirus pandemic. The final decision will, however, be subject to the new directions or guidelines of the University Grants Commission (UGC), he said.

Seeking to allay all confusion and uncertainty, the Chief Minister said the postponement will also give all stakeholders, especially the universities, time to adapt and align to the new guidelines that will come from the UGC.

An official spokesperson said the Chief Minister felt there was need to remove confusion from the minds of students, teachers and parents regarding safe conduct of the examinations.

Earlier, universities in the state had taken a decision to conduct exams of exit classes in July, in accordance with the guidelines issued by the UGC on April 29.

The UGC had then announced that it will review the situation again. However, the decision regarding academic activities, especially the conduct of examinations, is still awaited from the UGC.

