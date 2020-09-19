Image Source : GOOGLE Punjab allows reopening of higher education institutes

The Punjab government has allowed the reopening of the higher education institutions from September 21 for Ph.D. scholars and postgraduate students of technical and professional programmes requiring laboratories and experimental works. However, schools, colleges and coaching centres will continue to remain closed.

According to a detailed guideline, open-air theatres will be allowed to function with strict adherence to social distancing norms. Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres and similar places would, however, continue to remain closed.

As per the orders, online distance learning will continue to be permitted and encouraged, but schools, colleges and coaching centres will remain closed.

Fifty per cent of the teaching and non-teaching staff would be allowed to attend schools at a time for online teaching and tele counselling and related work in areas outside the containment zones.

(With IANS Inputs)

