Image Source : PTI Puducherry Class 10 Exams 2020 cancelled, students promoted without examination

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy has decided to promote Secondary School Certificate (SSC 2020) or class 10 students to the next class without any examinations. The decision has been taken amid the novel coronavirus situation in the country.

Earlier today, the Tamil Nadu government also cancelled class X examinations and promoted all students. Apart from this, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisami-led government also cancelled Class XI pending exams.

Marks will be awarded on the basis of the students’ performance in the quarterly and half yearly examinations and their attendance. Marks in the two examinations will have 80 per cent weightage and attendance the remaining 20 per cent.

