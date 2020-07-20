Image Source : FILE Professor Rishikesha T Krishnan takes charge as Director of IIM-Bangalore

Professor Rishikesha T Krishnan took charge as Director of Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore on Monday following the superannuation of Professor G Raghuram. Professor Krishnan had served as Director of IIM Indore and is known as a thought leader on the management of Innovation, IIM-B said in a statement.

Expressing his pleasure over the appointment of Prof Krishnan, Devi Shetty, chairperson, board of governors, IIM Bangalore, said, "As a well-regarded faculty member of IIM-B and a proven administrator during his term as Director of IIM Indore, Professor R T Krishnan combines academic and administrative excellence.Under his leadership, IIM Bangalore is sure to set impressive standards in innovation and technology."

Professor Krishnan said, "It is an extraordinary privilege to lead India's best management institution, IIM Bangalore, at this most challenging time when there is an opportunity to re-define management education."

Emphasising that an important priority for IIM-B is to further enhance impact, he listed multiple platforms, such as engaged digital learning through MOOCs and the outstanding research capabilities of its faculty that can enable the school to achieve its vision.

