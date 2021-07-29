PM Modi launches 'SAFAL', 'AI For All’

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Narendra Modi addressing on completion of one year of National Education Policy on July 29

NEP 2020: On the first anniversary of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched SAFAL (Structured Assessment For Analysing Learning), a competency-based assessment for grades 3, 5, and 8 introduced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

The prime minister also launched 'AI For All' initiative with the purpose of creating a basic understanding of artificial intelligence (AI) for every citizen in the country. "This program is driven by CBSE, Ministry of Education and Intel India and can be accessed at cbseacademic.nic.in/aiforall.html," the official notification mentioned.

According to the CBSE, SAFAL will be used to assess the progress of foundational skills and basic learning outcomes/ competencies among students. SAFAL, as a diagnostic assessment, will provide developmental feedback to schools and teachers to improve teaching-learning without additional examination pressure on students. It has been designed to help students, parents, and teachers to track learning progress throughout the school years and not just in Grades 10 and 12. SAFAL results will not be used in any manner by schools for the promotion of students to the next grade, it added.

The CBSE has invited affiliated schools to participate in SAFAL 2021-22. "SAFAL will be conducted on a pilot basis in CBSE schools for students in Grades 3, 5, and 8 during the academic year 2021-22, in key curricular areas of Language, Mathematics, and EVS/Science," CBSE notification mentioned.

Regarding 'AI For All' programme, CBSE informed that the programme is divided into two sections – AI Awareness (1.5 hours) and AI Appreciation (2.5 hours). The segment on AI Awareness provides an elementary understanding of AI and its potentials and pitfalls. The AI Appreciation segment helps learners get introductory knowledge of the common domains of AI and start building personal learning plans. The program aims to introduce AI to 1 million citizens in its first year and is one of the largest AI public awareness programs worldwide, it mentioned.

