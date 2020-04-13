Image Source : FILE Pearl academy announces 2020 UG & PG entrance examinations Online

Pearl Academy, a leading design, fashion, business, and media institute, has taken impressive steps to ensure that students get an opportunity to keep their learning going even during this challenging period of COVID-19 outbreak. The institution has announced it’s 2020 UG & PG Entrance examination online. Important details on Entrance Exams and Dates are available at https://pearlacademy.com/admissions/dates-and-guidelines for students. The institution ensures to introduce new ways of learning for the student by incorporating digital solutions to their methodology and allowing their students to learn from their homes adapting to the situation.

While most other institutions have postponed their entrance examinations, one of the many steps taken by Pearl Academy to combat the challenges caused by the COVID outbreak is to allow students to take their entrance examination online on 18th April 2020. The online exam is divided into three phases -

• General Aptitude Test (60 Minutes)

• Design Aptitude Test (120 Minutes) (For Fashion and Design Aspirants)

• Media Aptitude Test (120 Minutes) (For Media Aspirants)

• Personal Interview (20 Minutes)

Aspirants who opted for Business studies will directly give the Personal Interview after the General Aptitude Test. Students can apply now at

https://pearlacademy.com/admissions/dates-and-guidelines/

Students will be allowed to appear for these exams using their mobile phones, tablets, or laptops. This exam would be based on Pearl Academy’s usual parameters and test skills like Mathematical Skills, General Aptitude, Drawing and Observation Skills, Sense of Proportion, Aesthetic Sensitivity, and Critical Thinking Ability.

Apart from this, to make this admission process even more seamless, the institute has launched a mobile app to help aspiring students stay linked to the campus and provide the necessary assistance and support to them. This app gives students access to connect with career advisors, faculty members and other students, to get their queries resolved. Students also get access to course specific inspirational content helping them make the right choice.

Another step taken for the benefit of the applicants is that the ‘Aagman’ counselling sessions are now being conducted online. Aagman is hosted by Pearl Academy at the start of each admission cycle and applicants and parents visit the campus to interact with faculty and ask relevant questions. This year, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, this interaction took place online and was well-received by parents and students alike.

