President Ram Nath Kovind to attend first convocation ceremony of Patanjali University in Haridwar today

The entire university is dedicated to the service of the nation: Yoga Guru Ramdev.

The President will also inaugurate a new campus of the Patanjali University.

President Ram Nath Kovind is scheduled to attend the first convocation of Patanjali University in Uttarakhand's Haridwar today (November 28). Meanwhile, the President will also inaugurate a new campus of the university.

"The entire university is dedicated to the service of the nation. President Ram Nath Kovind is coming to inaugurate its new campus and for the first convocation. It is our good fortune that we can back to society through the medium of education," Yoga Guru Ramdev told news agency ANI.

Yoga Guru Ramdev, while sharing the aim and objectives behind the university said, "We want to make this the world's best university with a capacity of 1 lakh students. Through this university, we aim to create an India which will lead the world in socio-economic, political, and religious spheres using Vedic Knowledge and spirituality."

He further said, "Patanjali has such a huge infrastructure be it in the field of science, manufacturing, innovation, research, technology, everything. We provide huge exposure to students in marketing, sales, manufacturing to agriculture."

"We want to become the best university in the world. I wish that our children won't have to go to Australia, Canada, America, or Europe, but the world will come here to study," he added.

