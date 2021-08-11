OJEE 2021: Last date to apply extended, direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) committee has extended the registration date for special OJEE 2021.

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination committee has extended the registration date for special OJEE 2021. Now, candidates can submit the online application forms for the BTech course is till August 17 and the last date to make an online payment is August 18.

Earlier the last date to apply was till August 10, 2021, which has been extended till August 17. Candidates willing to apply for the exam can still apply through the official site of OJEE on ojee.nic.in.

Check the official notice here for any further information regarding the OJEE exam 2021 last date to submit the application.

OJEE 2021: Official notice

According to the official notification, candidates who have already submitted the application can log in to the online OJEE Application Portal using their id and password, make any corrections, if needed. Candidates can also make modifications if they want, their choice of examination centres according to their convenience.

About OJEE Exam 2021

The OJEE examination will be conducted in 9 new places in Odisha state and 3 places outside Odisha state. With this, OJEE - 2021 is going to be conducted with examination centers in all the 30 districts of the State. The examination date and other details of OJEE 2021 will be announced by the Committee in due course of time.

