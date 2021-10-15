Follow us on Image Source : PTI Odisha: Schools for class 8, 11 to reopen from October 25 and 21 respectively

The Odisha government will reopen the schools for offline classes for Classes 8 and 11 from October 25 and 21 respectively, said State school and mass education minister Samir Ranjan Dash, on Friday.

"Following the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, we have decided to start the physical teaching for Class 11 students from October 21. Similarly, a decision has been taken to resume the physical mode teaching for Class 8 students from October 25," said Dash.

"A meeting will be held tomorrow (October 16) with all district education officers (DEOs) of the state in this regard and instructions will be issued to initiate preparations for the commencement of classes for Class 8 and 11 students," he said.

Dash also said the classes will be conducted at the usual timing and a detailed program will be released by his department soon.

When asked about the plan to resume physical classes for students of Class 1 to 7, the minister said, "The department will make a decision in this regard at a later stage. The state government has already resumed physical classes for the Class 9, 10, and 12 students."

(with IANS inputs)

