Wednesday, August 04, 2021
     
Odisha allows engineering colleges to reopen from August 9

Schools in Odisha for classes 10 and 12 were reopened last month with adherence to Covid-19 guidelines. 

New Delhi Published on: August 04, 2021 14:38 IST
Odisha engineering colleges to reopen from August 9 

The Odisha government has allowed engineering colleges to reopen from August 9. The physical classroom teaching will be conducted in technical universities, engineering and professional colleges/ Polytechnics & diploma institutions and ITIs for final year students of PG/ UG/ Diploma/ ITI programmes from August 9,  news agency ANI reported quoting the government notification. 

Schools in Odisha for classes 10 and 12 were reopened last month with adherence to Covid-19 guidelines. Meanwhile, the government has decided to continue online classes for the students who don't attend physical classes for some reason or the other. Physical classes are held from 10 am to 1:30 pm, as per the standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by the School and Mass Education Department.

The state government is also planning to reopen schools for classes 9 and 11 from August 16 and September 15 respectively. The classes for class 11 students will be held from September 15 after completion of admission into Plus II courses.

- With PTI inputs 

