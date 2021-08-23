NTA ICAR exam 2021 eligibility norm modified

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Apply at icar.nta.ac.in till August 27

ICAR exam 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has amended the eligibility norms for candidates appearing in the ICAR entrance exams. According to the notification released on August 23, the eligibility norms of the candidates seeking admission for Post Graduate and Doctoral Programmes were amended following instructions by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

According to NTA, "Considering acute COVID-19 pandemic situation and its impact on applicant universities, the National Agricultural Education Accreditation Board (ICAR) has decided that students from those non-accredited colleges/programmes (please refer list attached), where Self Study Reports (SSRs) for accreditation have been submitted to the Council on or before 17th August 2021 may appear in AIEEA to be conducted by NTA for the Academic Session 2021-22."

The candidates can apply on the website- icar.nta.ac.in till August 27.

