NTA ICAR AIEEA UG admit card 2021: How to download

NTA ICAR AIEEA admit card 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the admit card for the All India Entrance Examination for undergraduate courses (ICAR AIEEA UG exam 2021) soon. The candidates who will appear in the AIEEA UG exam can download the hall ticket on the official website- icar.nta.ac.in. AIEEA exam will be held on September 7, 8 and 9, which was earlier scheduled on September 7, 8 and 13.

ICAR AIEEA UG admit card 2021: How to download

Visit the official websites- icar.nta.ac.in Click on ICAR AIEEA UG admit card 2021 link Enter log-in credentials- registration number, roll bumber AIEEA UG hall ticket will appear on the screen Download AIEEA UG admit card, take a print out for further reference.

ICAR exam will be held for admission to Bachelor Degree Programme in Agriculture and Allied Sciences at Agricultural Universities for the academic session 2021-22. For details on ICAR AIEEA exam, please visit the official website- icar.nta.ac.in.

