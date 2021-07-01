NTA Assam Olympiad result 2021 declared; check direct link, websites

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Assam Olympiad result 2021 available at ao.nta.ac.in/results, nta.ac.in

NTA Assam Olympiad result 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on July 1 released the result for the Assam Olympiad exam. The candidates appeared in the exam can check the result on NTA's official website- ao.nta.ac.in/results. The olympiad result is also available at nta.ac.in.

The olympiad was held on April 11 for the students studying in classes 6 to 8 in government schools in Assam. The exam was conducted for maths and science and were of objective, Multiple Choice Questions type. The paper was conducted in four languages- Assamese, English, Bengali, Bodo

Assam Olympiad result 2021: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- ao.nta.ac.in/results

Step 2: Click on the result link for Assam Olympiad 2021

Step 3: Enter application number and date of birth

Step 4: Result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.

Post exam, the answer key was released, and the candidates were given options to challenge the answer keys. The challenges received and verified were used for result processing.

