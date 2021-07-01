NTA Assam Olympiad result 2021 declared; check direct link, websites

NTA Assam Olympiad result 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on July 1 released the result for the Assam Olympiad exam. The candidates appeared in the exam can check the result on NTA's official website- ao.nta.ac.in/results. The olympiad result is also available at nta.ac.in.
The olympiad was held on April 11 for the students studying in classes 6 to 8 in government schools in Assam. The exam was conducted for maths and science and were of objective, Multiple Choice Questions type. The paper was conducted in four languages- Assamese, English, Bengali, Bodo
Assam Olympiad result 2021: Steps to check
Step 1: Visit the official website- ao.nta.ac.in/results
Step 2: Click on the result link for Assam Olympiad 2021
Step 3: Enter application number and date of birth
Step 4: Result will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.
Post exam, the answer key was released, and the candidates were given options to challenge the answer keys. The challenges received and verified were used for result processing.