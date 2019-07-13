Saturday, July 13, 2019
     
NSUI demands protocol to ensure students with fake degrees are not admitted in DU

NSUI president Neeraj Kundan met Delhi University's vice-chancellor Yogesh Tyagi on Friday and demanded a strong and comprehensive mechanism to ensure that students with fake degrees are not admitted.

New Delhi Published on: July 13, 2019 7:08 IST
NSUI president Neeraj Kundan met Delhi University's vice-chancellor Yogesh Tyagi on Friday and demanded a strong and comprehensive mechanism to ensure that students with fake degrees are not admitted.

Kundan said it is a shame that students like Ankiv Baisoya managed to gain admission in the university using unfair means.

Former DUSU president Baisoya was accused of furnishing a fake marksheet to gain admission. The university had filed a case against him.

"It is our utmost request to the university that such fraudsters and undeserving students are not allowed to gain admission in future. A detailed procedure along with set protocols should be put in place to identify such cases," Kundan said.

