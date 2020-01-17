Noida boy Suryansh Agarwal tops CA Final Exam 2019. Read his success story

Image Source : FACEBOOK Noida boy Suryansh Agarwal tops CA Final Exam 2019

As Institute of Chartered Accountants of India released the CA Final 2019 Results on Thursday, the Suryansh Agarwal's family who stays in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, filled with joy. Suryansh topped the CA Final 2019 examination by scoring a total of 603 out of 800. He secured 75.4% marks in CA examination. The 23-year boy shared the top spot with Abhay Bajoria, who hails from Kolkata.

Who is Suryansh Agarwal?

Suryansh Agarwal has completed his schooling from DPS Noida and is an SRCC alumnus. He lives in Noida, Sector 41. Before taking the top spot in both CA Final old course and CA Final new course, he stood third in the CS executive examinations which were conducted at the all-India level. He had also secured 27th rank in the CA IPCC or Intermediate examinations.

Suryansh Agarwal's success story

The CA 2019 topper took to his Facebook account to share happiness over his success. He wrote, "CA finals were not easy but they were certainly worth it”. He had secured 27t rank in the CA IPCC or Intermediate examinations."

While speaking to TOI, he said that it took him two and a half years to crack the CA Final examinations. During his graduation from SRCC or Shri Ram College of Commerce and is now pursuing a three-year articleship at E&Y, Gurgaon.

Other toppers of CA Examinations 2019

Other than Suryansh Agarwal and Abhay Bajoria, Dhruv Kothari from Kolkata and Darshan Shan from Ahmedabad bagged the second position and third positions respectively.

This year a total of 15,003 students appeared for the CA Final 2019 exam for both the groups. The pass percentage was recorded at 15.12 percent. The CA Final 2019 exam was conducted in the month of November at various examination centers across the country.