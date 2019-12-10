NEET UG 2020: Aspirants from Kashmir can now apply offline; check details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced on Monday that the aspirants from Kashmir can now apply offline for NEET-UG 2020 the test via offline (physical forms). The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-UnderGraduate (NEET) aspirants in Kashmir are facing problems in applying for test online.

"Many requests have been received from the candidates of Kashmir Valley regarding difficulty they are facing while filling in the online application form for NEET (UG)-2020. In view of the above, it is hereby notified that, in addition to the existing online application facility, the candidates in the Kashmir Valley can also submit the application form offline..." a statement by the NTA read.

Students can download the form available on the website ntaneet.nic.in and fill it in the hard copy, deposit it at the Nodal centre mentioned below and obtain a receipt therefrom or they can use a hard copy of the form available at the Nodal Centre, fill it, depositing it at the centre and obtain a receipt therefrom.

The online registration for the NEET 2020 had started from December 01. According to the notification released by the NTA, aspiring candidates can apply for NEET 2020, with the last date to apply to be December 31, 2019.

