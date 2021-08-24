NEET MDS 2021 counselling round 1 application process ends today, check details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The second round registration will be held from September 6 to 9

NEET MDS 2021 counselling: The application process for NEET MDS counselling round 1 will be closed on Tuesday (August 24). Candidates who wish to apply can do so on the official website- mcc.nic.in. The seat allocation process will be conducted on August 25 and 26, and the counselling result will be declared on August 27.

The candidates need to report at the college from August 28 to September 1, the second round registration will be held from September 6 to 9. The candidates need to report at the allotted college between September 14 to 18.

NEET MDS Counselling 2021: Steps to apply

Visit the official website of MCC- mcc.nic.in Click on NEET MDS counselling process link Enter the login details On the new page, fill the relevant details Submit the documents required Pay the counselling fees, click on submit Download, take a print out for further reference.

The candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 1000 for the counselling process. For details on NEET MDS counselling, please visit the official website- mcc.nic.in.

