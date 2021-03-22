Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE NEET 2021: Exam pattern doing rounds on social media is fake

The exam pattern doing the rounds on social media is fake, the National Testing Agency (NTA) said today. A purported document constituting the NEET exam pattern circulated on various social media platforms.

The viral posts detailed the marking pattern for different subjects including Physics, Chemistry, Botany, and Zoology.

The government's PIB Fact Check wing dismissed the post as "fake". It clarified that the document was not released by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to undergraduate medical courses will be conducted on August 1. The exam will be conducted in 11 languages, including Hindi and English, through pen and paper mode.

The NEET (UG), 2021, is going to be conducted by NTA for admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS courses as per the relevant norms, guidelines and regulations notified by the regulatory bodies concerned.

