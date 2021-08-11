NEET 2021 application correction window opens, here's how to make changes

Follow us on NEET (UG) will be held on September 12

NEET 2021: The National Testing Agency has opened the online correction window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2021) on August 11. The candidates who want to make corrections in the permissible fields in their respective online application form can do so till August 14 (2 pm), it mentioned.

Candidates can make corrections in the application process on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in. The NEET application process was earlier closed on August 10, which was earlier scheduled to be closed on August 6.

NEET (UG) will be held on September 12 this year. Candidates need to pass class 12 with a minimum 50 per cent marks in Physics, Chemistry, Biology / Biotechnology, and English. Also, the candidates need to attain a minimum 17 years of age to apply for the medical entrance exam. For other relevant information on NEET 2021, candidates are advised to visit the official website- neet.nta.nic.in.

