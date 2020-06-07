NCHM JEE 2020 postponed; NTA to announce new dates for Hotel Management entrance exam soon

Image Source : PTI NCHM JEE 2020 postponed

NCHM JEE 2020: National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination or NCHM JEE 2020 has been postponed for the second time by National Testing Agency (NTA), announced Human Resources and Development Minister Ramesh Nishank Pokhriyal on Sunday. The new dates for the hotel management entrance examinations will be announced soon.

The union minister said, "In view of the current situation and requests received from many candidates, i have advised @DG_NTA to postpone the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) 2020. The new dates will be announced in due course of time."

The hotel management entrance examinations were scheduled to be conducted on June 22 after it was deferred. Initially, the NCHM JEE 2020 was supposed to be held on May 5. The entrance exam dates were postponed twice by NTA in the wake of the coronavirus situation in the country.

As per the official notification, the NCHM JEE 2020 Admit Cards will be released 15 days prior to the date of examination on the official websites -- nta.ac.in or nchmjee.nta.nic.in.

