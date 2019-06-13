Thursday, June 13, 2019
     
National Testing Agency to conduct entrance exam for IGNOU's MBA, B.Ed. courses

The entrance examination will be conducted in more than 100 cities in July. Those willing to take admission for MBA, BEd courses in IGNOU for January 2020 cycle may appear for this exam.

New Delhi Updated on: June 13, 2019 7:48 IST
Indira Gandhi National Open University

The National Testing Agency will conduct entrance examinations of IGNOU's MBA (OPENMAT) and BEd programmes for January 2020 admissions, the varsity said.

The examinations will be conducted by the National Testing Agency on July 27 this year in more than 100 cities across the country.

The NTA has been conducting computer-based entrance test for higher educational institutions. 

Professor Nageshwar Rao, Vice Chancellor of IGNOU said the decision to seek NTA's help has been taken because of the agency's expertise in holding entrance exams transparently, efficiently and swiftly and also the fact that the NTA is a government agency. 

If the experiment goes well, IGNOU is contemplating to go for online examination for its popular programmes as well, he said.
Registration for the entrance test will be online soon. The last date of online registration will be July 1.

Read | Kerala to have 'Open University' on the lines of IGNOU

 

