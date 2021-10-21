Thursday, October 21, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. NAT 2021 admit card released, how to download hall ticket

NAT 2021 admit card released, how to download hall ticket

NAT 2021 will be conducted on October 23 and 24 in internet-based test mode. Download hall ticket at nat.nta.ac.in

India TV Education Desk India TV Education Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 21, 2021 12:58 IST
NAT exam 2021
Image Source : FILE

NAT 2021 will be held on October 23 and 24

NAT 2021 admit card: The admit card for the National Aptitude Test (NAT) 2021 has been released. The candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website- nat.nta.ac.in

National Aptitude Test (NAT) 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on October 23 and 24 in internet-based test mode. The level 1 and 2 exam is scheduled to be held on October 23 and level 3 exam on October 24. 

NAT 2021 admit card: How to download 

  1. Visit the official website- nat.nta.ac.in 
  2. Click on download 'NAT 2021' admit card link 
  3. Enter log-in credentials- User Id and and password 
  4. NAT hall ticket will appear on screen 
  5. Download NAT admit card, take a print out for further reference. 

NAT exam will be held in both shifts, the first shift is from 11 am to 1 pm and the second shift is from 4 pm to 6 pm. For details on NAT exam, please visit the website- nat.nta.ac.in.  

READ MORE | CUCET result 2021 declared, how to download score card  

Also Read: CBSE 10th, 12th exams 2021: How to prepare for term 1 exam - 10 important tips

  

Latest Education News

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News