NAT 2021 admit card released, how to download hall ticket

Follow us on Image Source : FILE NAT 2021 will be held on October 23 and 24

NAT 2021 admit card: The admit card for the National Aptitude Test (NAT) 2021 has been released. The candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website- nat.nta.ac.in.

National Aptitude Test (NAT) 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on October 23 and 24 in internet-based test mode. The level 1 and 2 exam is scheduled to be held on October 23 and level 3 exam on October 24.

NAT 2021 admit card: How to download

Visit the official website- nat.nta.ac.in Click on download 'NAT 2021' admit card link Enter log-in credentials- User Id and and password NAT hall ticket will appear on screen Download NAT admit card, take a print out for further reference.

NAT exam will be held in both shifts, the first shift is from 11 am to 1 pm and the second shift is from 4 pm to 6 pm. For details on NAT exam, please visit the website- nat.nta.ac.in.

READ MORE | CUCET result 2021 declared, how to download score card

Also Read: CBSE 10th, 12th exams 2021: How to prepare for term 1 exam - 10 important tips

Latest Education News