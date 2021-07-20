Nagaland NBSE HSLC (Class 10), HSSLC (Class 12) results 2021 declared, how to check

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Both the HSLC (class 10), and HSSLC (class 12) exam results are available at nbsenagaland.com

Nagaland NBSE HSLC (Class 10), HSSLC (Class 12) results 2021: The Nagaland Board of School Education, NBSE has declared the result for HSLC (class 10), and HSSLC (class 12) exams. In HSLC (Class 10), a total of 31,822 students have qualified for the exam successfully, while in HSSLC (class 12), 23,376 students passed the exams held for three streams- Arts, Commerce, Science.

Both the class 10 and 12 exam results are available at the website- nbsenagaland.com.

NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Result 2021: How to check results online

Visit website -- nbsenagaland.com Click on ‘class 10 result’ or 'class 12 results' Enter your roll number in the given slot Download the score card, take a print out of it for further reference.

NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Result 2021: Other websites to check

examresults.net, indiaresults.com, exametc.com.

The class 10, 12 exams were conducted in April, much before the Covid-19 pandemic second wave.

