Nagaland NBSE HSLC (Class 10), HSSLC (Class 12) results 2021 declared, how to check

Nagaland NBSE HSLC (Class 10), HSSLC (Class 12) results 2021: The Nagaland Board of School Education, NBSE has declared the result for HSLC (class 10), and HSSLC (class 12) exams. In HSLC (Class 10), a total of 31,822 students have qualified for the exam successfully, while in HSSLC (class 12), 23,376 students passed the exams held for three streams- Arts, Commerce, Science.
Both the class 10 and 12 exam results are available at the website- nbsenagaland.com.
NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Result 2021: How to check results online
- Visit website -- nbsenagaland.com
- Click on ‘class 10 result’ or 'class 12 results'
- Enter your roll number in the given slot
- Download the score card, take a print out of it for further reference.
NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Result 2021: Other websites to check
examresults.net, indiaresults.com, exametc.com.
The class 10, 12 exams were conducted in April, much before the Covid-19 pandemic second wave.