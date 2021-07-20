Nagaland NBSE HSLC (Class 10), HSSLC (Class 12) results 2021 declared, how to check

Tuesday, July 20, 2021
     
Both the HSLC (class 10), and HSSLC (class 12) exam results are available at the website- nbsenagaland.com

New Delhi Published on: July 20, 2021 17:02 IST
Nagaland NBSE HSLC (Class 10), HSSLC (Class 12) results 2021: The Nagaland Board of School Education, NBSE has declared the result for HSLC (class 10), and HSSLC (class 12) exams. In HSLC (Class 10), a total of 31,822 students have qualified for the exam successfully, while in HSSLC (class 12), 23,376 students passed the exams held for three streams- Arts, Commerce, Science.  

Both the class 10 and 12 exam results are available at the website- nbsenagaland.com

NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Result 2021: How to check results online

  1. Visit website -- nbsenagaland.com
  2. Click on ‘class 10 result’ or 'class 12 results'
  3. Enter your roll number in the given slot
  4. Download the score card, take a print out of it for further reference.

NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Result 2021: Other websites to check

examresults.net, indiaresults.com, exametc.com. 

The class 10, 12 exams were conducted in April, much before the Covid-19 pandemic second wave. 

 

