MPSC 2020 Exams: Maharashtra Public Service Commission releases new dates | Check details 

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has revised dates of various examinations conducted by it and will now hold them between September and November, an official said on Wednesday. Candidates, who are either interested or have applied for any of the examinations, can check the details and the new schedule on the MPSC official website at mpsc.gov.in.

The MPSC preliminary examination, which was to be held in April but was deferred in view of the coronavirus outbreak, will be conducted on September 13, said the commission official.

The state service preliminary exam will now be conducted on September 13, while Class-II exams (for various government posts) and combined preliminary exams for the current year will be held on October 11. This includes the recruitments to the post of ASI, STI and ASO.

The Maharashtra Engineering Service preliminary exams for 2020 or Maharashtra Abhiyantriki Seva Purv Pariksha 2020 (earlier scheduled in May) will now be held on November 1.

All these exams are generally held in April-May every year. The MPSC conducts recruitment examinations for Group A, B and C posts, among others, in the state administration.

(With PTI inputs)

