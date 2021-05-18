Ministry of Education, AICTE launch project to train 5 lakh students, educators in cyber security awareness

Image Source : PTI The succesful candidates will get a certificate by AICTE

The Ministry of Education, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), along with CyberPeace Foundation have launched a project to train five lakh students, teachers in cyber security awareness. Titled- 'eSaksham', the digital training programme will be held at four levels- level 1 will be a two-hour long online workshop on the basic concepts of navigating cyberspace, including cybersecurity, netiquette, and introduction to new technologies, level 2 will be for the qualified candidates in the assessment test after level 1. It is a four-day long workshop conducted for a total of 25,000 participants.

Level 3 will be for a total of 5,000 shortlisted participants. The training includes IoT security, cloud security, blockchain and infrastructure security. In the final level, 500 shortlisted candidates will go through a month long intensive training session conducted in collaboration with the government, academia and the industry. They will also be connected to mentors and will have access to laboratories and cyber ranges, to further develop their skills, the release mentioned.

The programme was launched by Prof Anil D. Sahasrabudhe, chairperson of AICTE in virtual mode on May 17. "Everyone wants to be happy and safe but Homo sapiens have also got a criminal tendency and it is not new and when there is crime, there has to be cops. As civilization grew and we developed the World Wide Web, there were new challenges thrown to us. The eSaksham project will teach the participants how to identify and mitigate those challenges. Indian students are already very tech and IT savvy, participating in the eSaksham training will be a way to contribute to society," Sahasrabudhe said.

The succesful candidates will get a certificate by AICTE.

