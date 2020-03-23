Meghalaya board postpones class 12 exams for indefinite period amid COVID-19 outbreak

Meghalaya Board postpones class 12 exam (Representational image)

Meghalaya has suspended the ongoing class 12 board examinations in the state, postponing examinations for an indefinite period as a precautionary measure in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, an official said on Monday. The state government has directed the Meghalaya Board

of School Education to postpone remaining examinations until further notice, the official said. The decision was taken in view of safety and security

of students, the board's controller of examination T R Laloo said.

The examinations were scheduled on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday this week, Laloo said, adding that spot evaluations have also been postponed. This year, the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examinations started on March 2, the official said. A total of 30,697 candidates have appeared for the examinations.

(With inputs from PTI)

