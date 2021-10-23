Saturday, October 23, 2021
     
Manabadi AP Inter Supplementary result 2021 declared: Direct link, how to check

AP Inter Supplementary result 2021 has been declared for both the first and second years.

New Delhi Published on: October 23, 2021 18:47 IST
AP Inter Supplementary result 2021 has been declared for both the first and second years. 

AP Inter Supplementary Result 2021: Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has declared AP Inter Supplementary Result 2021 for both the first and second years. Candidates who have appeared for the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Supplementary examination 2021 can check the result from the official site of BIEAP on bie.ap.gov.in and manabadi.co.in

The AP Inter supplementary exam for the first and second year was conducted following proper Covid-19 protocols such as wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, and others. Candidates can visit the official website of BIEAP for more details. 

AP Inter Supplementary Result 2021: How to check 

  1. Visit the official website-- bie.ap.gov.in and manabadi.co.in
  2. Click on AP Inter Supply Result 2021 on the home page.
  3. Enter the login details and click on submit.
  4. Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  5. Check the result and download it.
  6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

