Maharashtra SSC, HSC exam dates announced. Check details

The Maharashtra State Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board on Thursday declared exam dates for HSC and SSC 2021 in the state. The SSC exam will start April 29 onward while the Maharashtra HSC exam will begin on April 23.
Maharashtra Class 10 and 12 exam dates
- Written exams for SSC to be held between April 29-May 20
- Written exams for HSC to be held between April 23-May 21
- Oral exams for SSC to be held between April 12-April 28
- Oral exams for HSC to be held between April 5-April 22
READ MORE: Gujarat: Schools ordered to shut in 8 municipal corporations, exams postponed