Thursday, October 28, 2021
     
Maharashtra MHT CET Result 2021 declared, 28 score 100 percentile

Tapan Chiknis has secured the top position in state's CET, while Fatema Ayman got rank 1 in the health sciences entrance. A total of 28 candidates have scored 100 percentile

New Delhi Updated on: October 28, 2021 6:54 IST
MHT CET result 2021
 A total of 28 candidates have scored the perfect 100 percentile  

MHT CET Result 2021: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET 2021) result has been declared. The candidates who appeared in the exam can check the result on the official website- mhtcet2021.mahacet.org

A total of 28 candidates from both PCM and PCB groups have scored the perfect 100 percentile. Tapan Chiknis has secured the top position in state's CET, while Fatema Ayman secured rank 1 in the health sciences entrance followed by Aniruddha Ainwale and Rajveer Lakhani. 

MHT CET Result 2021: How to download score card 

  1. Visit the official website of MHT CET- mhtcet2021.mahacet.org 
  2. Click on CET 2021 result link 
  3. In the new window- enter login details (User ID and password) 
  4. MHT CET result will appear on the screen 
  5. Download CET result, take a printout for further reference. 

The CET was held from September 20 to October 1, and a special examination was conducted on October 9.  A total of 2.3 lakh candidates appeared for the CET this year. For details on MHT CET result, please visit the website- mhtcet2021.mahacet.org

