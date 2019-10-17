Maharashtra HSC, SSC 2020: Exam time table released

Maharashtra HSC, SSC 2020: Exam time table released. Get direct link to download

The Maharashtra Board has released the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) HSC, SSC 2020 examination time table. The candidates who will appear for the class 10 and 12 Maharashtra Board examination can check the time table by visiting the official website -- mahahsscboard.in. Direct links for the Maharashtra HSC 2020 and Maharashtra SSC 2020 is provided below.

As per the MSBSHSE HSC, SSC 2020 timetable, class 10 examinations are scheduled to commence on March 3, 2020, and will end on March 32. While the Maharashtra HSC Examinations will begin on February 18 and will end on March 18. As per the datasheet, the examinations will be conducted in two-time slots i.e. morning slot starting from 11 AM to 2 PM and the afternoon slot which will commence at 3 PM and end at 6 PM.

With 2020 Maharashtra Board Examination, the state board to bring back internal assessment or marking scheme. However, the examination dates for internal assessment or practical examination for Board Exam 2020 is yet to be announced by the Maharashtra board. As per the official notification, the Maharashtra Board Exam 2020 Practical / Internal Exam Dates will be announced later by the board. But before that, the Maharashtra Board schools need to complete formalities of students who will appear for Maharashtra HSC 2020 and Maharashtra SSC 2020.

The Maharashtra board, currently, has released the time table for Maharashtra Board Exam 2020 theory examination. This year, the board has also invited objections against the examination dates. The candidates who want to raise objections over the exam dates can submit their written application to the board. Students must know that the board will take only those objections under consideration which they found to be valid.

